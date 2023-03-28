Ryan Poles Shares His Thoughts on the Bears' New Wide Receiver Core

Ryan Poles shares his thoughts on the wide receiver room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears reworked their wide receiver core this offseason, headlined by trading for DJ Moore to become the team's first pass-catching option.

He'll join a cohort with Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown. After trading for Claypool and Moore over the past year, Ryan Poles is excited by what he sees.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

He broke down their skill sets while talking to the media in Arizona.

Poles really likes "how everything is set up" with his top WR trio:



On Claypool: "Big bodied guy who can play outside-inside."



On Mooney: "Can separate, run vertically and make plays."



On Moore: "Just a strong, physical guy who can separate. Make plays after the catch too." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 27, 2023

On the surface, all three have the ability to work downfield, which falls in line with Justin Fields' big arm. Fields came second in the league in attempts between 10-19 yards last season. And all three receivers have the ability to create separation downfield.

Over the offseason, Fields mentioned his desire to work in the short game, too.

"I think I missed a lot of easy completions this year," Fields told Jarrett Payton. "So I think it's just me fixing some mechanics up and me getting better just with the gimmes, the short throws, the bubble alerts, the screens and stuff like that.

"And, you know, once you start hitting those, that completion percentage just shoots up. You get 8 to 10 free completions each game. And I mean, you kind of see the passing game take off from there."

MORE: Fields identifies one key area he must improve in Year 3

Mixing three solid receivers in the Bears' offense will certainly help diversify their attack. Last season, the Bears were the most prolific rushing team in the NFL, leading the league in total yards and yards per game.

Their offense depended on the legs of Fields, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

On the flip side, they slotted last in total team passing yards last season. Now, with three capable receivers in the mix, the Bears should have a more diverse, unpredictable offense.

How will Fields take advantage of the offseason upgrades?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.