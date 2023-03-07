Ryan Poles: One Suitor for Bears' Pick Is ‘Further Back' in Draft

Poles: One suitor for Bears' pick is 'further back' in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amid Ryan Poles mentioning to NBC Sports' Peter King that he's received three interested suitors for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, one team is further down the draft board than expected.

“[One team] that’s further back than what I thought …" Poles said to King. "But if I’m going to the next tier [on the Bears’ draft board], you’re gonna have to make up for that with more capital."

Surely, it's an intriguing offer to have on the table.

Assuming Poles is talking about a team further past the top ten picks, the subject would have to give a haul of assets to make it to the No. 1 spot. So much so that they make up for the fact that the Bears would assumedly lose out on prime positioning for a top-tier player in the draft.

Of course, the Bears won't be stuck with offers from the bottom half of the draft. Poles assures the offers aren't and won't be limited for the pick.

“The interesting part is having a conversation with one team, and then one hour later another team texts you wanting in on the trade and they’re not afraid of what the floor of what you’re asking for is," Poles said.

Bears fans should be grinning ear to ear with this knowledge.

Amid any doubt the Bears could be stuck with offers that wouldn't move the needle, Poles is making it sound like not only are the offers flowing in, but they're flowing in with eye-popping packages.

Now, it's possible Poles could be doing some inception with his wording. Tossing a smoke screen to implant teams with the idea that the price is high for their pick and they need to get in line to make their offer.

Either way, the Bears' general manager sounds like he has a plan in place.

