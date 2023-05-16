Ryan Poles Has ‘No Idea' How Roschon Johnson Fell to Fourth Round

Ryan Poles has 'no idea' how Roschon Johnson fell in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles told Cynthia Ferlund on NFL plus that he and his team ran 53 simulations of the draft leading up to the real thing. None of them had Roschon Johnson, the Texas running back, falling to the Bears.

"How is he available at this point?" Cynthia Frelund asked.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"I have no idea," Poles said.

RELATED: Schrock: Young trade won't be answer to Bears' pass-rush problems

On the cover, Johnson is an understudy by trade who played four years in the shadows. But he's much more than that, and has an exceptional ceiling for a fourth-round running back.

Over his four-year collegiate career, Johnson averaged 5.6 yards per rushing attempt. He averaged 5.95 over the final two seasons of his career. Johnson is a multi-tool running back with a violent rushing style, pass-catching ability and special team experience.

"I absolutely love this player and I love the person even more," Poles said. "You talk about contact, balance, strength, size. We're going to love this guy, especially when we get in December. He's a special guy who can enhance the culture in our locker room, too."

Johnson will join a running back room of Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer. Herbert and Foreman stand out, as both recorded exceptional seasons last year.

Herbert rushed for over 700 yards while handcuffed to David Montgomery. Foreman took over the workhorse spot in Carolina when the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey. In 35 percent of offensive snaps, Foreman nearly rushed for over 1,000 yards.

Could Johnson, however, work his way into the starting rotation? NBC Sports Chicago Bears Insider, Josh Schrock, sees a light at the end of that tunnel.

"In the end, I think Johnson will find his way into the starting lineup. The Bears have been effusive in their praise of him. It's also important to note that while they like Herbert, Poles and Eberflus didn't draft him," Schrock wrote.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.