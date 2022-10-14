Ryan Fitzpatrick on Justin Fields: ‘You're Not a Pocket Passer'

Fitzpatrick on Fields: 'You're not a pocket passer' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Fitzpatrick didn't hold back from criticizing Justin Fields during the Bears' loss to the Commanders on Thursday night, 12-7.

“Justin Fields needs to look in the mirror and say, ‘What am I?’" Fitzpatrick said. "You are not Peyton Manning. You’re not Patrick Mahomes. You’re not a pocket passer. You are a Cam Newton-type. You are a guy who is an elite runner of the football”

It’s Ryan Fitzpatrick who needs to look himself in the mirror… Not Justin Fields! 🤒🏈 pic.twitter.com/klHkTMxmud — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 14, 2022

Fitzpatrick is right about one thing. Fields is an elite runner.

On Thursday night, Fields ran the ball 12 times for 88 yards. On the final drive, Fields burst out of the pocket for a 39-yard run to give the Bears a chance with goal-to-go to win the game.

Unfortunately, Darnell Mooney bobbled a lob pass from Fields at the goal line and came up just short of sealing their third victory of the season.

Nevertheless, Fitzpatrick is wrong about Fields. The second-year quarterback can pass from the pocket. The issue is, he hardly sees a clean pocket.

ESPN reported Fields has been pressured on 46 percent of his dropbacks this season. That's the most a quarterback has been pressured through six games since 2009 – when ESPN started recording pressures.

Fields' sample size from the pocket is astronomically low. Hence, he's forbidden to make clean throws from the pocket, more often than not, and his throws are analyzed under a microscope.

