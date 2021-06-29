‘Ruse' Burglary Reported in Suburban Cary as Thieves Pose as Tree Trimmers

Police in suburban Cary are warning residents to be on the lookout after a “ruse” burglary was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 700 block of Bayberry Drive at approximately 4:50 pm. after a resident said they were robbed by two men who had pretended to be contractors who were getting ready to perform tree trimming work on the property.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to a press release, one of the men, wearing a green vest and a black face covering, distracted the homeowner by having them walk to their backyard to discuss tree trimming work. The man was holding a two-way radio, according to the release.

While the homeowner was distracted by one of the men, a second unidentified man entered the residence and stole items from the master bedroom.

The suspects were seen driving a silver or gray Chevy Blazer with stickers on the rear window. The victim says that the vehicle did not have license plates.

Cary police are now asking residents in the Fox Trail subdivision to check video doorbells and other home security camera footage for information. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 847-639-2341.