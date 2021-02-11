Chicago Weather

Run of Wintry Weather to Continue as Snow, Bone-Chilling Cold Expected This Weekend

The city of Chicago has seen a remarkable run of cold weather in recent days, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down as dangerously frigid temperatures and even more snow are on the way in the next few days.

After snow hit the area on Thursday, even more could potentially be on the way Friday, according to current forecast models. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-teens, with 2-to-4 inches of snow possible in some locations.

Saturday will bring more of the same, with several inches of additional snow possible in select locations.

Local

Patrick Kane 19 mins ago

Blue Jackets Use 4-Goal Third Period to Beat Blackhawks 6-5

brutal cold 1 hour ago

Chicagoans Step Up to Help One Another During Brutal Cold

Through Saturday night and into Sunday morning, dangerously cold wind chills are expected, dropping as low as 25 degrees below zero or colder, according to current forecast models. High temperatures on Sunday won’t be much better, with highs expected to reach only into the mid-single digits above zero.

A slight warmup is expected in the new work week, but things will still be chilly on Monday, with highs in the teens and even more snow in the forecast.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weatherchicago snowChicago Wind Chills
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us