Run of Wintry Weather to Continue as Snow, Bone-Chilling Cold Expected This Weekend

The city of Chicago has seen a remarkable run of cold weather in recent days, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down as dangerously frigid temperatures and even more snow are on the way in the next few days.

After snow hit the area on Thursday, even more could potentially be on the way Friday, according to current forecast models. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-teens, with 2-to-4 inches of snow possible in some locations.

Saturday will bring more of the same, with several inches of additional snow possible in select locations.

Through Saturday night and into Sunday morning, dangerously cold wind chills are expected, dropping as low as 25 degrees below zero or colder, according to current forecast models. High temperatures on Sunday won’t be much better, with highs expected to reach only into the mid-single digits above zero.

A slight warmup is expected in the new work week, but things will still be chilly on Monday, with highs in the teens and even more snow in the forecast.