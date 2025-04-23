Rumored Starbucks summer menu includes returning fan favorite

While summer is still weeks away, one coffee chain known to be a bit ahead on the seasons changing has revealed items of their upcoming summer menu, according to Food & Wine.

Starbucks is expected to debut multiple new items on their seasonal menu this summer while also bringing back a fan favorite, with the menu expected to launch at locations nationwide in less than a month.

Among the new offerings is an Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, including the chain's new horchata syrup, and a Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop.

The new cake pop features strawberry cream mixed with buttercream dipped in chocolate icing before being finished with a strawberry design.

Fans of Starbucks' summer menu will also be happy to see the Summer-Berry Refresher returning, a sweet blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors mixed with water, lemonade or coconut milk before being shaken with ice.

The updates were shared by food insider Markie Devo, known for sharing leaked menu launches and other speculations.

Devo said there won't be a second summer menu in 2025, differing from previous years where the chain has launched a "Summer Part Two" menu, matching previous indications of Starbucks simplifying their offerings.