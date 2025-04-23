Food & Drink

Rumored Starbucks summer menu includes returning fan favorite

Though the chain has yet to confirm when the menu will launch, one food blogger points to a May 20 start date

By NBC Chicago Staff

Starbucks
Getty Images

While summer is still weeks away, one coffee chain known to be a bit ahead on the seasons changing has revealed items of their upcoming summer menu, according to Food & Wine.

Starbucks is expected to debut multiple new items on their seasonal menu this summer while also bringing back a fan favorite, with the menu expected to launch at locations nationwide in less than a month.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Among the new offerings is an Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, including the chain's new horchata syrup, and a Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop.

The new cake pop features strawberry cream mixed with buttercream dipped in chocolate icing before being finished with a strawberry design.

Fans of Starbucks' summer menu will also be happy to see the Summer-Berry Refresher returning, a sweet blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors mixed with water, lemonade or coconut milk before being shaken with ice.

The updates were shared by food insider Markie Devo, known for sharing leaked menu launches and other speculations.

Local

Air Quality 19 mins ago

Chicago air quality ranked among worst in US, but why is it so bad?

Rosemont 21 mins ago

Chicago Dogs reveal list of themed games ahead of 2025 season

Devo said there won't be a second summer menu in 2025, differing from previous years where the chain has launched a "Summer Part Two" menu, matching previous indications of Starbucks simplifying their offerings.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us