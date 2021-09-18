Route 72 Near Hampshire Closed After Several Injured in Semi and Minivan Crash

A portion of Illinois Route 72 near Hampshire was closed Saturday night following a crash involving a semi and minivan that resulted in several injuries, according to Kane County sheriff's deputies.

Route 72 remained shut down near Walker Road, west of Hampshire, as of approximately 7:53 p.m.

Several people were injured and transported to area hospitals, including one adult victim who was airlifted to a Rockford hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.