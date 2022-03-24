Round Lake Beach Officer Fires at Juvenile Pointing Replica Gun at Him

A Round Lake Beach police officer fired at a juvenile who was pointing a gun at him, but the juvenile was not hit and the gun was later determined to be a replica “that looked exactly like a handgun,” authorities said.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday after someone called police and said the juvenile was pointing a gun at him, according to Deputy Police Chief Wayne Wilde Jr.

The officers confronted the juvenile, “who turned and pointed the firearm at them. One officer drew, then discharged his firearm at the juvenile, but the bullet did not strike the youth,” Wilde said in a statement.

Police determined the gun was a replica firearm that "looked exactly like a handgun,” he said. The juvenile was taken into custody and was brought to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for observation.

The officer was transported to Northwestern Emergency Medical Center in Grayslake, also for observation, and was released.

Wilde said the case remained under investigation.