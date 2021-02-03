Round Lake Beach Man Who Shot Teens Suspected of Stealing Car Indicted on Murder Charges: Prosecutors

A Round Lake Beach man accused of shooting two teenage boys suspected of stealing his car last month was indicted on murder charges Wednesday, in addition to the felony charges he was already facing in connection with the incident in northwest suburban Volo.

Lynell Glover, 35, spotted the teens in his vehicle about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 3 and followed them in another vehicle until they ran out of gas and pulled into a parking lot in the 30400 block of Route 12, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Glover fired shots at the teens as they fled, and yelled “get on the f——— ground or I’ll shoot you,” according to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.

One boy, 17-year-old Anthony Awad of Hanover Park, was shot three times and died by the time officers arrived to the scene, prosecutors said. The other teen, also 17, was struck in the leg.

Glover was already being held on $1 million bail after he was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, prosecutors tacked on three counts of first-degree murder after he was indicted by a Lake County Grand Jury.

Glover’s arraignment is set for Feb. 8. If convicted, he could face a prison sentence between 51 years to life.