Rosemont Police Pursuing Multiple Leads in Fashion Outlets of Chicago Shooting

Police in suburban Rosemont were following up on multiple leads Sunday, two days after one person was killed and and a second injured in a shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

In a tweet Sunday, the Rosemont Department of Public Safety said the investigation has continued throughout the weekend, adding officers have "spoken to numerous witnesses, which has given us multiple credible leads."

🚨mall shooting update🚨

03/27/22 @ 11:50am



Our investigation is still active and has been continuing throughout the weekend. We have spoken to numerous witnesses which has given us multiple credible leads.



We encourage anyone with more info to call 224-585-2865. pic.twitter.com/O4F1XMUsYe — RosemontPublicSafety (@RSMTpolicefire) March 27, 2022

Law enforcement first responded to the outlet mall at approximately 7 p.m. Friday when Rosemont authorities received several 911 calls in regard to shots fired.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police arrived to find a 20-year-old man lying on the ground in the first floor south hallway near the food court, officials said. The victim, identified as Joel Valdes, was shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital where he died.

A 15-year-old girl was shot once near her right wrist and suffered a graze wound in the leg, officials said. She was initially reported to be in critical condition.

Following the shooting, police said a third person may have been injured and fled the scene, but that remained unclear Sunday.

As scores of law enforcement officers worked to clear the scene, witnesses recounted hearing shots and seeing crowds of people running immediately after gunfire rang out.

A typical evening at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago turned into chaos Friday as shots erupted, causing shoppers to panic and run from the building in fear for their safety. NBC 5’s Vi Nguyen reports.

Officials described the gunman as a man in his mid-20s wearing a mask-covering over his face. He reportedly left the scene in a maroon 2008 Honda with other unknown suspects.

The owner of the vehicle was being questioned by police Saturday and has been considered a "person of interest," though no other suspects have been identified, according to authorities.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, targeted between the shooter and Valdes, officials said.

The Rosemont Department of Public Safety has asked anyone with information about the shooting to call authorities at 847-823-1134.