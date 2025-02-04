Chicago-based pizza chain Rosati's is offering a three-day, two-night stay in Las Vegas to 70 Illinois residents as part of a Super Bowl sweepstakes event, the restaurant announced.

The sweepstakes, in celebration of both Super Bowl Sunday and National Pizza Day, are offering the trips in a partnership with Circa Resort & Casino.

The contest opened on Monday, Jan. 27 and runs through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 9, with the final submissions accepted at 11:59 p.m. local time on Feb. 9.

The chain will select at least one winner at each of the 67 participating Rosati's locations, with entrants able to earn extra entries by referring a friend.

Located in downtown Las Vegas away from the famed Las Vegas Strip, Circa Resort & Casino has been lauded by sports fans for its "Stadium Swim," featuring six different pools positioned towards large screens of every game imaginable.

Those interested in winning a trip can submit their entry here.