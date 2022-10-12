Roquan Smith Says Bears' Orange Uniforms ‘Look Like a Highlighter'

By Ryan Taylor

Smith says orange uniforms 'look like a highlighter' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are debuting their new, orange alternate uniforms on Thursday against the Washington Commanders. 

The uniform features a new helmet and a bright orange tone. 

Roquan Smith claims he thinks the uniforms are "cool," but jokes about the look of them. 

"I think it’s pretty sweet. It’s a helmet. It’s orange. It’s different," Smith said. "But I think it’s pretty cool just to go out looking like a highlighter or something. It will be cool."

Good one, Roquan. 

Take a look at the threads the Bears will sport on Thursday:

This season’s edition of the orange jerseys are noticeably different from past iterations, thanks to the new orange helmets. In the past, the Bears have kept their typical navy helmets while donning the orange alternates.

The Bears will take on the Commanders at home in Week 6, so fans will get the opportunity to check out the fresh duds in person. Fans who scan mobile tickets at that game will also receive a commemorative NFT, although the team hasn’t announced exactly what that NFT will be.

The team will bust out the orange alternates one more time next season, against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

