Roquan Smith Makes Impact During Debut With Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith wasted no time making his presence felt.

The former Chicago Bears linebacker made his debut with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and needed just a few minutes to make an impact play. With the New Orleans Saints facing third-and-1 on their second possession of the game, Smith quickly closed the gap and made a tackle on Alvin Kamara to prevent a first down and force a punt.

Roquan Smith makes a 3rd down stop in his @Ravens debut. 🙌



It was one of five tackles that Smith registered as the Ravens defense limited the Saints to one touchdown in a 27-13 victory.

"It was amazing," Smith told NFL Network of his debut after the game. "Just being out here with these guys, man, they were very supportive the entire week when I got here. No selfish guys. And being able to come out to a contending team and get the dub, it's amazing."

Ravens ILB Roquan Smith said he'll use the bye week to get up to speed on the defense.



The 25-year-old, drafted by the Bears with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft, made his Ravens debut one week after Chicago traded him to Baltimore following a breakdown in contract negotiations. In exchange, Chicago received a 2023 second-round pick, 2023 fifth-round pick and linebacker A.J. Klein.

"There's part of me that's bummed because this was a guy that I thought was going to be here for a long time," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. "I felt like we put a lot of effort forward to get that done, and we came up short. We couldn't find common ground. And that's just a part of this business, which I think we all understand."

Prior to Monday's game, Smith wrote a letter thanking the Bears and the city of Chicago.

The Ravens defense adds a speedy run-stopper who played every defensive snap for the Bears this season and led the league in tackles prior to Sunday's games.

"Man, it's amazing just being around so many playmakers," Smith said. "Guys that make plays all over the field. I don't see no weaknesses at all...I'm excited in the direction that we're going."

Smith also enjoyed being a spectator while the Baltimore offense had the ball, giving him a chance to watch his new quarterback Lamar Jackson operate.

"There’s a reason that guy was the MVP," Smith said. "Man, he’s special and I’m happy to be on his team and I think it's going to be a lot of great things coming for him and this team.”