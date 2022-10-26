Roquan Smith Gets Emotional After Bears Trade Robert Quinn to Eagles

Roquan gets emotional after Bears trade Quinn to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- What was supposed to be a quiet Wednesday at Halas Hall was turned on its head when news broke that the Bears traded star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

Linebacker Roquan Smith was at the podium talking to the media when the news leaked out. When asked for his reaction to the trade, Smith became emotional before walking off.

Here's Roquan Smith getting emotional about the #Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/0WQsOGJVCV — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 26, 2022

A league source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago that the Bears are expected to eat most of Quinn's remaining 2022 salary. The Bears don't have the space to eat the full amount, so the Eagles will have to pay a small portion of Quinn's salary.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles now has traded Khalil Mack and Quinn for a second and a fourth-round pick.

Trading Quinn, who the Bears likely were going to cut in the offseason, for a Day 3 pick is a smart move for a rebuilding team.

Coming off an 18.5-sack season in 2021, Quinn has been quiet through seven games with the Bears. Now, he joins an Eagles team that is 6-0 and looks to be the lead Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

