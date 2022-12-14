Roquan Smith Explains the Most Difficult Part About Leaving Bears

Roquan explains hardest part about leaving Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just before the trade deadline, the Bears shocked the city of Chicago and Roquan Smith when they traded him to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second- and fifth-round pick.

When the All-Pro linebacker landed in Baltimore, he confessed he was as surprised as the rest of us when he found out he wasn't going to be a Chicago Bear anymore.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"I didn't plan to [get traded], but you know, life happens at times and got traded," Smith said after his first practice in Baltimore. "So initially I was shocked. But I'm excited to be here. Good group of guys that are contending for a title, and that's what I'm in the game to play for -- playing for a title."

MORE: Roquan Smith: 'I didn't plan to get traded'

After spending the first 4.5 seasons of his career in Chicago, he took time to reflect on what he misses most about being the man on campus at Halas Hall.

“I miss the people around the building," Smith told The Athletic. “The support staff, the athletic trainers, the team clinician, cafeteria people, the equipment room with Tony Medlin and company, the grounds crew.”

According to the story, Smith was a lively character at Halas Hall and around the Bears organization. He was quick to say "hello" to those underappreciated and had a constant smile on his face.

Smith and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen have become close since he arrived in Baltimore, according to the same story. They live in the same apartment building, and Smith plans to visit Queen in his native Louisiana "to fish at Queen’s secret spots."

Despite the negotiation fallout between Poles and Smith (Smith doesn't have an agent), the 25-year-old linebacker landed on his feet with the Ravens. And, he's an integral piece of their defense that ranks eighth in the league in points allowed.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.