Roquan Smith, Darnell Mooney Miss Second-Straight Day of Practice, Alvin Kamara Hints at Return to Field for NFC Wild Card Playoff Game

The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints will face off in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday but the Bears may be without several stars while the Saints star running back hinted at a return to the field.

Five players did not participate in Thursday’s practice for the Bears, including linebacker Roquan Smith, who missed his second consecutive day of practice with an elbow injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney who also missed his second straight practice after dealing in an ankle injury from the same game.

Special teams ace Cordarrelle Patterson missed his second straight day of practice due to personal reasons, while defensive back Buster Skrine remains sidelined in the league's concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II, who participated in Wednesday’s practice also didn’t practice Thursday and is listed with a hamstring injury, but is expected to play Sunday.

Defensive back Jaylon Johnson is listed as limited for the second day in a row with a shoulder injury, which has kept him sidelined for the Bears' last three games.

Fellow cornerback Duke Shelley was also limited with a knee injury.

Linebacker Josh Woods, who would likely be Smith’s replacement, was also limited with a toe/glute issue.

Meanwhile, Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, who was sidelined after testing positive for coronavirus last week, hinted at a return to the field on Sunday in a simple message he tweeted on Thursday evening.

“See ya’ll Sunday,” the tweet reads.

See y’all Sunday ❤️ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 8, 2021

Kamara participated in Thursday’s practice remotely, according to ESPN.

“You’ve got to have a bunch of eyes on this guy,” Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said Thursday. “Obviously Public Enemy No. 1 and they’ve got a ton of talent on that football team, especially on the offensive side of the ball.”