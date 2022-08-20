Roquan Smith Criticizes ‘Distasteful' Bears Contract Talks, Will Bet on Himself

After 'distasteful' contract process, Roquan will bet on himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Just like that, Roquan Smith’s contract hold-in is over.

The Bears star linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall. Smith participated in individual drills during the 70-minute practice, his first participation since mandatory minicamp.

The 25-year-old Smith spoke with the media afterward for the first time this fall. After publicly requesting a trade from the Bears on Aug. 9 amid failing contract extension negotiations, Smith now plans to play out the final year of his rookie contract and “bet on himself.”

Smith, who does not have an agent, criticized his contract negotiations with the Bears during an opening statement to local reporters.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of questions about the process and everything like that,” Smith said.” And to get on the process, I thought it was very distasteful to say the least. Wasn’t what I anticipated, nor did I, like what I expected from the situation, but I’m grateful for the fans, all the loyal fans and everyone, the players as well in the locker room and the city of Chicago that stood behind me throughout this process. It means a lot to myself. But now, I’m just shifting my focus to the season and more so just focused on being the best teammate I can be to those guys in the locker room.

“It’s my last year of my deal, and hey, I’m just going to take it, run with it, bet on myself, like I’ve always done, and the negotiations are over right now. So, it’s more so I’m just focused on the season going out there being the best Bear I can be because I owe that to the guys in the locker room and to the city and all the loyal fans out there.”

That word “distasteful” set off alarm bells. General manager Ryan Poles has called the process of negotiating with Smith “unique” and “emotional.” For the 25-year-old linebacker, not getting an offer in line with the caliber of player he is was a wake-up call to the business side of the NFL.

“I think it was just more so not coming to an agreement when I feel like I’ve busted my ass so long here and not being rewarded with something I thought was rightfully deserved,” Smith said when asked why he called the process “distasteful.” “In a sense it’s like, hey, you bust your ass, you may get rewarded in a sense. But hey, that’s that. I’m moving past it now and I’m focused on the season and going out there and enjoying the time with my guys because that’s who I truly care about.”

Smith opened training camp on the Physically Unable To Perform list, but the Bears removed him from it following his trade request. But despite being deemed healthy to practice, Smith chose to be a hold-in, refusing to practice or play in preseason games. Smith said the organization did not fine him for his refusal to participate.

Smith chose to return to practice Saturday after a talk with head coach Matt Eberflus about the plan going forward.

As for Smith’s big-picture plan, he seems to have closed the door on negotiations with the Bears. According to Smith, those negotiations never really got off the ground in the way he envisioned.

“Well, obviously the talks didn’t get too far,” Smith said. “And it didn’t end in the way that I wanted them to end. And it’s basically like, hey, I know at the end of the year, it’s going to be a big season for myself. And also, at the end of the season, there’s a lot of different directions things could go, so I know I need to put myself and my body in the best possible situation to succeed and I feel like with this time that I have it’ll be enough time for me to prepare myself for the season.”

Those different directions? Either Smith signs a long-term extension with the Bears, the Bears franchise tag him, or he walks in free agency. Smith is aware that the franchise tag looms. That doesn’t faze him. If that happens, he’ll make double the $9.7 million he is set to make this season.

That’s a start for a linebacker who admits his contract desire was to be the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL. A number the Bears weren’t willing to match, according to him.

Betting on himself is a gamble, no doubt about it. But with his focus shifted from contract negotiation to on-field performance, Smith is ready to face his big bet head-on.

“My full intention is to play this season and whatever happens, happens,” Smith said. “Whatever it is I have to go through this season, I’ll do it chin up, chest out, sun sets, no regrets, baby,”

