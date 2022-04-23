Rooftop Bars, Things to Do: How You Can Enjoy This Summer-Like Day in Chicago

Chicagoans are feeling that summer spark return, as sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures filled the city this Saturday.

From rooftop bars and outdoor yoga to a Chicago Bulls playoff game and flower conservatories in bloom, there are plenty of ways to savor the weekend - both indoors and outdoors.

Here are some things to do in and around Chicago:

Sip On a Cocktail From the Rooftops

Bar Avec

The open-air bar offers a menu with Spanish and Portuguese touches and views from the eighth floor of Avec River North. Cocktails, wines and beers are among some of the establishment's lineup of drinks.

Reservations can be made here.

Cerise

Find Cerise's indoor-outdoor rooftop space on the 26th floor of the Virgin Hotel for a blend of cocktails, culinary creations and curated music. The Loop's modern eatery pairs savory drinks with scenic views of city.

Reservations can be made here.

Cindy's

Perched on top of Chicago Athletic Association Hotel in the Loop, Cindy's rooftop bar serves up drinks and American dishes alongside its expansive view of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan.

Reservations can be made here.

Kennedy Rooftop

Signature and Presidential cocktails, such as The Abe Lincoln with gin, cucumber, mint and fresh lime, shape the rooftop bar in Wicker Park. The urban space also provides panoramic views of the city.

Reservations can be made here.

Offshore

A full-service bar, world-class kitchen and entertainment areas help score Offshore as one of the city's largest rooftop bars at 36,000 square feet. The all-season bar sits on the third floor of Navy Pier's Festival Hall, overlooking the Chicago skyline and lake.

Reservations can be made here.

Raised

Along with its American bites, Raised serves seasonal cocktail programs and drafts brewed in the city. The lounge is situated on the third floor of the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel.

The restaurant does not take reservations.

Tanta

The South Loop restaurant is holding its bottomless mimosa brunch on its rooftop this weekend. Catch specials on drinks and Peruvian plates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Reservations can be made here.

Utopian Tailgate

The all-year rooftop deck sits on top of The Second City comedy club in Old Town. Tailgate-themed drinks and food, colorful furniture and fresh greenery fill up the 10,000-square-feet space.

Reservations can be made here.

Vu Rooftop Bar

Handcrafted and unique cocktails are the hallmark of Vu. The 13,000-square-foot bar rests on the 22nd floor of the McCormick Center, offering sights including the land and lake.

Reservations can be made here.

Z Bar

The Peninsula's rooftop lounge not only spotlights views of the Magnificent Mile, but also a plethora of globally-inspired beverages and bites.

Reservations can be made here.

Catch Bulls vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs

The Bulls entered the best-of-seven series against the reigning national champions as underdogs, but the Milwaukee Bucks took the lead Friday night at 2-1, with game four set to pan out at the United Center on Saturday.

On Friday, the Bulls trailed by as many as 37 points and the 111-81 final marked the largest margin of defeat in a home playoff game in franchise history.

Saturday's game will tally as one of the first playoff matchups Chicago has hosted in five years.

Tickets are available here.

Bask in The Sun With Rooftop Yoga

Event venue Morgan's on Fulton is collaborating with athletic brand Lululemon for a morning yoga and brunch session with views of the city skyline.

The “Collective Breath” experience will host a 60-minute vinyasa yoga class followed by a recharging session with a meal. Fruit, grilled veggie egg white frittatas, turkey sausage, mimosas and more will be loaded up on the brunch menu.

The session will run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Tickets are on sale now for $65 and can be purchased here.

Head to a “Bridgerton” Ballroom Dance

Esteemed members of the Ton are invited to a soiree in Chicago. “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” transformed a "secret" venue in the city into Regency-era London for fans of Netflix’s global hit.

The pop-up — which debuted Wednesday — features immersive decor and costumes, Instagramable floral drapes, towering powdered wigs and a cast of royal actors for guests over 21 years old to enjoy.

Organizers also plan to have a live string quartet playing iconic tracks from the show, including a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

The immersive extravaganza will run for 90 minutes. Tickets are available here.

Tune into Lorde’s Concert

New Zealand artist Lorde will light up The Chicago Theatre for another night.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter will perform her new album, “Solar Power,” on Saturday, following an exhilarating Friday concert. Her previous discography includes “Melodrama” and “Pure Heroine.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

Watch Art on theMart

Art on theMart is running its spring programming at 8:30 and 9 p.m. nightly.

The artistic installation will display 30-minute video projections across the 25-story Merchandise Mart throughout June 29.

Climate change is at the center of this year’s theme, which is presented in partnership with the Shedd Aquarium.

The Chicago Riverwalk, particularly the section between Wells Street and Franklin Street, offers the best views of the show. More information about the show is available here.

Check Out Various Flower Conservatories

While April showers bring May flowers, two Chicago conservatories are showcasing the blooms a bit earlier.

Garfield Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Knock Knock" features a collection of vintage doors hanging above arrangements of tulips, hydrangeas, daffodils and hyacinth. An abundance of knock-knock jokes can be expected, according to the website. Tickets are available here.

Lincoln Park Conservatory's spring flower show "Pillars of Spring" displays over a dozen freestanding pillars covered geraniums, nemesias, snapdragons, fuschias and more. Tickets are available here.

Tour an Immersive Exhibit

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork set to music.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

The experience will be open until May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.