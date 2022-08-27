Rooftop Bars: Here's a List of Places Open in Chicago

Chicagoans can close out the final moments of summer on a high note by paying a visit to the city's rooftop bars.
From trendy bars to classy cocktail lounges, Chicago has a range of choices that will let guests sit outdoors and sip on drinks, all the while soaking in unbeatable views of the city.
Here is a roundup of 20 rooftop bars in the area:
Cerise Rooftop
The bar is located at 203 N. Wabash Ave. on the 26th floor.
Streeterville Social
Local
The bar is located at 455 N. Park Dr.
Z Bar
The bar is located at 108 E. Superior St.
Joy District
The bar is located at 112 W. Hubbard St.
Cindy's Rooftop
The bar is located at 12 S. Michigan Ave.
Raised
The bar is located at 1 W. Wacker Dr.
The J. Parker
The bar is located at 1816 N. Clark St.
Utopian Tailgate
The bar is located at 1608 N. Wells St.
Kennedy Rooftop
The bar is located at 1551 W. North Ave.
VU Rooftop Bar
The bar is located at 133 E. Cermak Rd.
AIRE Rooftop Bar
The bar is located at 100 W. Monroe St.
Aba
The bar is located at 302 N. Green St. on the third floor.
Homestead On The Roof
The bar is located at 1924 W. Chicago Ave.
Gibsons Italia
The bar is located at 233 N. Canal St.
Tanta
The bar is located at 118 W. Grand Ave.
Upstairs at The Gwen
The bar is located at 521 N. Rush St. on the fifth floor.
Cabra
The bar is located at 200 N. Green St.
Devereaux
The bar is located at 1112 N. State St. on the 18th floor.
Offshore Rooftop
The bar is located at 1000 E. Grand Ave.
ROOF on the Wit
The bar is located at 201 N. State St. on the 27th floor.