A suspect is in custody and a shelter in place for some Romeoville residents has been lifted after an officer investigating a stolen vehicle overnight was shot, police said.

At approximately 3:40 a.m. the scene in the southwest suburb remained active, with a large police presence at the intersection of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive as officers canvassing the neighborhood. Later Thursday morning, officials confirmed that a suspect had been apprehended, and the shelter in place had been lifted.

"There is no longer a threat to the community," Romeoville Police Chief Ken Kroll said during a 6:25 a.m. press conference. "The shelter in place order has been lifted, and a suspect is now in custody."

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:13 a.m. near the intersection of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive. During a press conference early Thursday, Kroll said officers at that time had located a stolen vehicle which was unoccupied. As officers approached the vehicle, a suspect approached officers on foot, Kroll said.

"A foot pursuit ensued after that, and ultimately an exchange of gunfire," Kroll said. "One of our Romeoville police officers was hit."

As the suspect fled the scene, police say an officer was struck by gunfire in the right shoulder and was transported to a nearby hospital. Kroll did not disclose the officer's condition but told reporters during Thursday's press conference that the department feels "very positive" and was hoping for "great news."

Officials earlier Thursday said a search perimeter had been set up in the area as part of the active investigation.

"Stuff like this doesn't happen here too often," Kroll said, adding that the department was was concerned for their fellow colleague. "They're professionals, but they're also people."

Kroll added that the Will County SWAT Team and Major Crimes Task Force from neighboring agencies, as well as dogs and drones had assisted the department with the search.

At 5:45 a.m., Romeoville police said that the suspect, Samer Hernandez, 29, was in custody.

According to Kroll, the suspect, who was out on parole, was hiding in a backyard among shrubbery, approximately one mile away from the perimeter when he was apprehended.

Officers" ultimately breached the fence and made an arrest," Kroll said.

"I want to say how proud I am of the police officers, the community, the neighboring agencies," Kroll said Thursday morning. "Everything that took place. In five hours time, we got our guy in custody."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.