Rollover Semi Crash Closes I-80 Near I-355

A rollover semi-truck crash shut down a portion of I-80 in the far southwest suburbs early Thursday.

Illinois State Police posted on Facebook at around 8:45 a.m. that westbound I-80 was closed between I-355 and U.S. Route 30, near New Lenox.

Authorities were responding to the scene of a rolled over semi, police said, with traffic diverted onto I-355.

Police advised travelers to use alternate routes, warning that I-80 would be shut down "for an extended amount of time."

Further details, including information on any possible injuries, were not immediately available.

Sky5 is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.