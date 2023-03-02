An elderly man and woman died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in suburban Barrington, according to authorities.

The collision was reported at around 10:30 a.m. along South Hough Street near Sturtz Street. Video captured by Sky 5 showed a red vehicle with heavy front-end damage at rest along a sidewalk and grassy area. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead on scene, officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Richard Wetterholm, 85, of Wheeling, and Mary Gulbranson, 78, of Barrington. It remains unclear who the driver was.

At 11:23 a.m., the Barrington Police Department posted on Facebook, alerting residents that Barrington Road was closed from Route 59 to Main Street. People were asked to avoid the area until further notice.