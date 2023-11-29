Rolling Stones ticket presale for 2024 Chicago show begins Wednesday

You can't always get what you want -- but if Rolling Stones tickets are what you need, today is your day.

Wednesday, some lucky fans will have access to presale tickets for the Rolling Stones upcoming 2024 tour, which stopes at Chicago's Soldier Field in June.

According to an announcement from the band, fans who provided their information here by 11 a.m. Nov. 28 would receive an exclusive "pre-sale code" and a ticket link by noon on the same day. Pre-sale ticket sales begin at 12 p.m. CT Wednesday, and continue through 10 p.m. CT on Nov. 30.

Those who did not register for the presale by the deadline will not have access to the presale. However, popular Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati's has also announced a contest for free tickets to the performance.

Fans have until Dec. 7 to enter the contest here.

According to the band, tickets for all shows will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

The Rolling Stones' 2024 tour comes on the heels of the band's newest album, the first in 18 years to contain a dozen original songs and the first album the band recorded without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

According to the 16-city tour announcement, fans can can expect "to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from 'Start Me Up,' 'Gimme Shelter,' 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash,' 'Satisfaction' and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album HACKNEY DIAMONDS."

The tour will travel to 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada between April and July, kicking off in Houston, Texas, and ending in Santa Clara, California.

The full list of tour dates includes:

APRIL '24

28th NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX

MAY '24

2nd Jazz Fest NEW ORLEANS, LA

7th State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ

11th Allegiant Stadium LAS VEGAS, NV

15th Lumen Field SEATTLE, WA

23rd Metlife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

30th Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA

JUNE '24

3rd Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL

7th Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA

11th Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA

15th Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH

20th Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO

27th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL

JULY '24

5th BC Place VANCOUVER, BC

10th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA

17th Levi’s ® Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA