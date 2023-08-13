Suburban spot makes Yelp list for serving up one specific ‘outrageous sandwich'

Beyond the more common options like a BLT and grilled cheese, to name a few, sandwiches come in a variety of sizes with a seemingly unlimited choice of vegetables, meats and sauces.

If you're up for a culinary adventure and want to do some exploring with your taste buds, there are plenty of unconventional sandwiches offered across the country, including in the Chicago area. In celebration of National Sandwich Month, Yelp compiled a list of the 10 most "unusual, over-the-top sammies you can sink your teeth into." The review website determined its selections by examining places that offered unique sandwiches and received high ratings from Yelp users.

Landing at number six on the list was the Ultimate Steak Sandwich from Phoenix Flame, a Latin Mediterranean restaurant in Rolling Meadows. Boasting three different types of steak, the behemoth of a sandwich actually started out as an accident, co-owner Yanko Dimchev told Yelp. When he and his wife, co-owner and chef Margita Sojos, would prepare sandwiches for their food truck in 2016, they always had three-ounce leftover slabs of steak that were not big enough for a full sandwich, he explained.

So, one day his wife came up with an idea, and the sandwich was born.

"Now customers say it’s the best steak sandwich they ever had," Dimchev said.

The towering sandwich consists of three ounces of skirt steak, three ounces of New York strip and three ounces of ribeye encased in fried cheese, plus herb garlic sauce and caramelized onions. The concoction is served on a brioche bun and held together with a pickle skewer.

Phoenix Flame, which was previously in Niles, was set to hold a grand opening for its new location in Rolling Meadows on Aug. 11 or 12, according to the article.