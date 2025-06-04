A Rolling Meadows man was expected to appear in court Wednesday accused of reckless homicide in the a traffic crash that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

William Andrade, 26, was arrested Monday in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue and charged with a felony count of reckless homicide, Chicago police said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Andrade was identified as the driver of a yellow Ford Taurus that blew past a stop sign and crashed into an Acura carrying 14-year-old Danial Dadako and his family in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue just after midnight Jan. 30, officials said.

Danial, who was in the rear passenger seat of the SUV, suffered “body trauma” and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. Feb. 2.

His death was ruled accidental due to multiple injuries from a motor vehicle collision, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Danial’s sister, 15, was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition with bruising and stiffness, officials said.

Their father, 56, who was driving, said he felt pain throughout his body and was taken to St. Francis in good condition, police said. Their mother, 48, was in the front passenger seat and was taken to the same hospital for observation.

Andrade was scratched in the crash and taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was in good condition, authorities said at the time. He was initially cited for speeding, disregarding a stop sign and driving uninsured.

One West Ridge resident who lives in the neighborhood previously told the Sun-Times she’s seen several speeding drivers drive through the same stop sign Andrade allegedly did.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“This street is bad,” the woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said. “People are always driving really fast, and it’s honestly a red flag in terms of safety.”

Contributing: Cindy Hernandez