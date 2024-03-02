Rollerblades infused with cocaine seized during Kenosha smuggling investigation

A pair of rollerblades from Colombia that was headed for Kenosha recently tested positive for cocaine, according to Kenosha County authorities.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post that in late February, it was contacted by investigators with Homeland Security Investigations, who had intercepted a package en-route to the city from Bogota, Colombia. The package, which was deemed suspicious, contained a pair of Canariam Rollerblades, deputies said in the Facebook post.

Homeland Security investigators conducted "a series of presumptive tests" on the wheels and discovered they were infused with a gelatin-like substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to authorities. The investigation led detectives to obtain a warrant -- which would be served upon the delivery of the package -- to the residence where the rollerblades' were addressed to.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Dept.

Sheriff's deputies, in conjunction with Homeland Security investigators, initiated a controlled delivery of the package at the home in question along 26th Avenue. After the home's residents accepted the package, law enforcement searched the residence and discovered the following:

1048 grams of cocaine, which has a street value of $35,000

Money transfer documents from Kenosha to Bogota totaling more than $30,000

Numerous forged documents, including false permanent resident alien cards, social security cards, and Columbian identification cards.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon, but police said potential charges were being sought on the individuals involved.

The investigation remained ongoing.