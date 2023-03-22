Roger Clemens will join ESPN broadcast booth for White Sox opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are due for quite the entertaining opener on March 30 against the Houston Astros.

Roger Clemens, the seven-time Cy Young award winner, will join the ESPN broadcast as a special game analyst at Minute Maid Park, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Roger Clemens, 7-time Cy Young winner, will be a special game analyst for ESPN for their opening night telecast between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox next Thursday, March 30, at Minute Maid Park. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 22, 2023

It's a matchup of the 2005 World Series when the White Sox emerged victorious. The South Side will also see their former teammate, Jose Abreu, don an Astros uniform for the first time in an MLB game. Jose Altuve, the Astros' superstar shortstop, will not play because of a thumb injury.

Clemens will add an intriguing lens to the game as an analyst. He played 24 seasons in the major leagues, earning an MVP award, seven Cy Young awards, two Triple Crown awards, 11 All-Star nods and two World Series rings.

He played for the Houston Astros for three seasons toward the end of his career. There, Clemens earned two All-Star nods at ages 41 and 42.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.