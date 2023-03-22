Roger Clemens Will Join ESPN Broadcast Booth for White Sox Opener

By Ryan Taylor

Roger Clemens will join ESPN broadcast booth for White Sox opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are due for quite the entertaining opener on March 30 against the Houston Astros.

Roger Clemens, the seven-time Cy Young award winner, will join the ESPN broadcast as a special game analyst at Minute Maid Park, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. 

It's a matchup of the 2005 World Series when the White Sox emerged victorious. The South Side will also see their former teammate, Jose Abreu, don an Astros uniform for the first time in an MLB game. Jose Altuve, the Astros' superstar shortstop, will not play because of a thumb injury

Clemens will add an intriguing lens to the game as an analyst. He played 24 seasons in the major leagues, earning an MVP award, seven Cy Young awards, two Triple Crown awards, 11 All-Star nods and two World Series rings. 

He played for the Houston Astros for three seasons toward the end of his career. There, Clemens earned two All-Star nods at ages 41 and 42. 

