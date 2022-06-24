Roe V. Wade Overturned: White Sox' Liam Hendriks Sounds Off on Decision

Hendriks sounds off on Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks sounded off on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which will pave the way for states to ban abortions. The White Sox closer shared his thoughts on 670 The Score on Friday, and called it a terrible day for women’s rights.

“I mean, what’s next?” Hendriks said via 670 The Score. “Are they going to take voting for women as well now? It’s just something that is absurd in the fact that they thought that this is their thing. And now they’ve come out and said, ‘Oh, the next agenda will be gay marriage, will be contraception, will be all these next-level things’ that everybody who was against them overturning this rule, is exactly what they’ve been preaching the entire time. And that’s something that you’re just taking away. If this had anything to do with men, there'd be no chance that this would be overturned. And that’s something that’s disgraceful in this day and age.”

Roe v. Wade was a landmark Supreme Court decision had prevented a woman’s right to have an abortion for nearly 50 years. Now, many states are expected to pass local laws making abortions illegal. Governor J.B. Pritzker has made it clear that abortion will remain legal in Illinois.

