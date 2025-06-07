A 19-year-old in Rockford has died after police found him with gunshot wounds.
Rockford police said they responded just before 4 p.m. to the 1200 block of Revell Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police said they located the teen with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He later died from his injuries, according to police. The community was initially told to avoid the area.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: RPD responded to the 1200 block of Revell for reports of shots fired. Located 19yo male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Local hospital also had an 18yo walk-in gunshot victim. Please avoid the area and follow this thread for updates.— Rockford PD (@RockfordPD) June 7, 2025
A local hospital also had an 18-year-old walk-in gunshot victim. Police said his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
Rockford police said this is an ongoing investigation. No further updates were available Sunday evening.
