Rockford teen pronounced dead after being found with gunshot wounds

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 19-year-old in Rockford has died after police found him with gunshot wounds.

Rockford police said they responded just before 4 p.m. to the 1200 block of Revell Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police said they located the teen with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He later died from his injuries, according to police. The community was initially told to avoid the area.

A local hospital also had an 18-year-old walk-in gunshot victim. Police said his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Rockford police said this is an ongoing investigation. No further updates were available Sunday evening.

