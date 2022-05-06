‘Rock of Ages' Musical Postpones Weekend Performances Due to COVID-Related Illness

The musical "Rock of Ages" postponed its performances this weekend at Paramount Theatre in Aurora due to "COVID-related illness," according to the website.

A message on their website said the performances would be postponed due to the virus, but did not provide the status on next week's shows.

Those who purchased tickets were advised to contact the Box Office at 630-896-6666 to reschedule the performance. "Rock of Ages" runs through May 26 with tickets ranging from $36-$79.

Buy tickets here.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last month, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" canceled a Friday night performance at Chicago's Nederland Theatre due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, according to the Broadway in Chicago website.

In a message posted to the website, Broadway Chicago explained the 7:30 p.m. performance was canceled due to a "number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases," saying, "We are so very sorry for this inconvenience and short notice."

Tickets were automatically refunded within 45 days, according to organizers. To exchange tickets for another date or to request a refund, theatregoers were advised to contact their point of purchase.

Despite the canceled shows Friday, performances went on as scheduled Saturday as planned, according to Broadway in Chicago officials.