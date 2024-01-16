Rock Island Metra train strikes vehicle; delays expected

Delays are expected after an inbound Metra train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to Metra, inbound Rock Island train #404 scheduled to arrive in Chicago 6:57 a.m. was stopped at 111th street due to the "train striking a vehicle."

"The estimated time of delay is unknown," Metra added.

A Metra spokesperson told NBC Chicago the vehicle was struck on the train tracks, and is still in the process of being removed.

No one in the vehicle or on the train was injured, Metra added.

Metra's Rock Island line travels from Joliet to Chicago, with stops including New Lenox, Tinley Park and Oak Forest.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.