Rock Island Metra train derails near LaSalle Street Station, ‘extensive delays' anticipated

Some Metra trains are halted and delays are expected after a train on the Rock Island line derailed, Metra officials said.

According to an 8:41 a.m. tweet from Metra, the derailment occurred on inbound train No. 704, traveling from Joliet to LaSalle Street Station in Chicago. Both inbound and outbound train traffic on the Rock Island line near the LaSalle Street Station has been halted as a result, Metra said.

Rock Island inbound and outbound train traffic is halted near Lasalle Street due to train #704's derailment. Delay times are unknown. We will provide updates as information becomes available. — Metra Rock Island (@metraRID) August 28, 2023

"Extensive delays are anticipated," an alert posted to Metra's website said.

According to officials, the CTA will honor Metra tickets for both outbound and inbound passengers at 35th Street.

The derailed train car remains upright and no injuries were reported, a spokesperson for Metra told NBC Chicago.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.