The list of headliners coming to the 2025 Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage keeps on growing.

Legendary rock band The Black Crowes has been added to the Springfield lineup, according to a Wednesday press release. The popular rock and roll band will perform at the fair Sat. Aug. 9, the release said.

“The Illinois State Fair is all about bringing people together for great entertainment, and The Black Crowes are the perfect addition to our lineup,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in the release. “Their music has resonated with fans across generations, and we’re excited to bring their legendary sound to this year’s Fair.”

The rockers, known for hits like "Hard to Handle" and "She Talks to Angels" reunited in 2019, and have since played more than 150 shows across 20 countries, the state fair said.

Tickets for The Black Crowes show go on sale at 10 a.m. April 5, with prices staring at $70.

The group joins a slew of other popular artists already announced for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, including Brad Paisley, Snoop Dogg, Sheryl Crow, Def Leppard, Megan Moroney and the Turnpike Troubadours. Dates for the 2025 fair are Aug. 7 through Aug. 17.

The Illinois State Fair in 2024 saw a stacked lineup of headliner for the Grandstand stage, including the Smashing Pumpkins, Miranda Lambert, Lil Wayne, Mötley Crüe, Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, The Jonas Brothers and Miranda Lambert.