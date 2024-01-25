Robitussin cough syrup recalled due to ‘contamination'

Check your medicine cabinet: some Robitussin cough syrups sold nationwide have been recalled due to contamination the Federal Drug Administration said.

According to an alert sent by the FDA Wednesday, eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult, and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult were voluntarily recalled due to "microbial contamination."

Officials warned use the affected product by immunocompromised people "could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events," including fungemia or disseminated fungal infections.

Individuals who are not immunocompromised are not likely to develop a life-threatening infection after using the compromised product, the alert added.

"However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out," the FDA said.

According to officials Haleon, the maker of the product, had not received reports of any adverse reactions related to the recall.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups are most commonly used to temporarily relieve symptoms associated with the cold or flu, hay fever or other respiratory allergies, the FDA said.

Below is full list of the Robitussin products impacted:

Product Lot Number Expiry Date ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX

DAY ADULT 4OZ T10810 31OCT2025 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX

DAY ADULT 8OZ T08730

T08731

T08732

T08733

T10808 31MAY2025

31MAY2025

31MAY2025

31MAY2025

30SEP2025 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX

NT ADULT 8OZ T08740 T08742 30JUN2026

30JUN2026

Consumers who have purchased the products are advised to stop consumption immediately.

More information on the recall can be found here.