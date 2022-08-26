Robert, Moncada Kept Out of Friday's White Sox Game With Injuries

Robert, Moncada kept out of Friday's game with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert (wrist) and Yoán Moncada (hamstring) were left out of Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both will not serve stints on the injured list.

Robert dealt with a visible wrist injury in Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. He took several at-bats with a bad wrist, finishing his swings with one arm.

The center fielder will likely be unavailable for the weekend's series against the Diamondbacks, but will not serve time on the injured list, according to White Sox manager Tony La Russa. He's staying off the injured list in case he can pinch hit.

"Suppose it doesn't take 10 days?" La Russa said. "If we don't feel like we're playing short, he can do something for us. He's so valuable. If he gets the weekend off and the off day Monday and all of the sudden he's ready Tuesday, he's definitely worth it."

Moncada left Friday's game against the Orioles with a hamstring issue. He is "day-to-day" and could be available sooner than Robert. La Russa mentioned the next time he's "100 percent" he will play him, which could be as early as Saturday.

"I don't know because it was more cramping than a strain," La Russa said. "I think it's possible he plays tomorrow. But, if it's barking a little bit, how's he gonna get better?"

Harrison took the reigns at third base once Moncada left Friday's game. He defended the corner well, making an outstanding fielder's choice throw to catcher Seby Zavala at the plate to tag out the potential game winning run in the 10th inning.

With Harrison holding down the corner well, La Russa also feels confident about keeping Romy González in the lineup.

"Romy's [González] done very well with his opportunity," La Russa said. "I feel like it's a great chance to give him [Moncada] some rest and not push it."

