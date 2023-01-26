Robert Mays: Why Bears Shouldn't Go Crazy Spending in Free Agency

Mays: Why Bears shouldn't go crazy spending in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears enter the offseason in an enviable position for a rebuilding franchise.

They have a potential star and franchise quarterback in Justin Fields on a rookie contract. They have more cap space than any team in the NFL, by a considerable margin. And they have the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

And while fans are dreaming of Ryan Poles whipping out the check book and going bananas in free agency signing all the top players, that might not be the best strategy.

"If you look at the teams that are in the final four right now, what can we learn from those teams?" The Athletic's Robert Mays said on Football Night in Chicago. "I think that they've done a really good job of assembling units that played together with free agent money that's cobbled together."

"The Bengals are a perfect example. They went out and remade most of their offensive line with mid-tier free agents, not guys at the top of the market, but can you get three or four guys that are making $5-6 million a year?

"The Eagles are a different example, right? Like they've drafted and develop their offensive linemen. But what is really taking the top off of their team is going out and getting those star level players."

Spending that cap space in the trade market is what Mays is suggesting. And he refers to the Eagles trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown and that is where the opportunity may lie for the Bears, especially with a week crop of free agent wide receivers.

"Where can you find those high, high level receivers?" Mays asked. "Is that after you trade down out of the No. 1 pick, if you end up doing that, do you have an extra second that you can trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Who's that guy that comes open on the market?"

There are plans to trade DeAndre Hopkins allegedly, but he probably isn't the answer for the Bears.

"You have to be creative and how you're using that $130 million in cap space. You can't spend it all on free agents," Mays continued. "There's almost no way you could feasibly do that in a single season.

"And that's why I think that they should be open minded about how to use those resources. Is there a disgruntled player? Is there a player that's going to be available for trade because of cap reasons? Who's this year's Amari Cooper? Guys like that, I think they should turn over every stone as they're figuring this out."

It will take time for some of those players potentially available on the trade market to show themselves. Is it Mike Evans? Can the Bengals afford to bring back Tee Higgins?

Houston Texans' wide receiver Brandin Cooks was almost traded at the deadline. Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was also the subject of trade talks at the deadline, is he available.

The Bears did add Chase Claypool for a second-round pick at the deadline and he failed to have an impact on the team in the 2022 season, getting acclimated to a new offense and quarterback. There is hope he can have that impact after he has a full offseason under his belt.

But the Bears' front office and coaching staff knows how important a wide receiver is for Fields and the team taking a step forward.

"I think it’s, you affect the way a defensive coordinator calls the game," Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said about the impact an elite receiver has on a defense. "And I think Justin affects the way defensive coordinators call the game, and so the more players you have on the field that are like that, I mean that makes it really challenging."

And Poles also said: "Obviously, you would love a No. 1. I hope one of these guys on our roster, or if someone's available, can develop into that guy. We'll see. But we're always trying to develop into that guy. We'll see. But we're always trying to look for playmakers, and hopefully one of the guys that we have in our locker room now will elevate to that position."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.