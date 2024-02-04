Chicago Police

Robbery victims beaten by group of assailants on Chicago's North Side

Both attacks occurred in the West Ridge neighborhood within one hour of one another

By NBC Chicago Staff

A blue police siren is shown on a dark background.
NBC Chicago Staff

Two individuals were attacked and robbed within one hour of each other on Chicago’s North Side Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the first robbery was reported at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Campbell in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police say a 35-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when three armed men exited a dark-colored sedan. The victim tried to run, but the assailants gave chase and knocked him down, striking him multiple times before stealing his phone and wallet.

The victim was hospitalized in fair condition after the attack, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

At approximately 2:33 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Campbell, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car when three armed men got out of a blue sedan, ordering them out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspects then began to punch and kick the man multiple times before stealing both victims’ wallets and phones and fleeing the scene.

The victim declined medical attention, police said.

Local

Chicago Police 32 mins ago

Woman in critical condition after Little Village shooting, officials say

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Near-record warmth possible this week in Chicago area

No suspects are in custody in either attack, and detectives are continuing to investigate the incidents.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us