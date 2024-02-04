Robbery victims beaten by group of assailants on Chicago's North Side

Two individuals were attacked and robbed within one hour of each other on Chicago’s North Side Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the first robbery was reported at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Campbell in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police say a 35-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when three armed men exited a dark-colored sedan. The victim tried to run, but the assailants gave chase and knocked him down, striking him multiple times before stealing his phone and wallet.

The victim was hospitalized in fair condition after the attack, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

At approximately 2:33 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Campbell, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car when three armed men got out of a blue sedan, ordering them out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspects then began to punch and kick the man multiple times before stealing both victims’ wallets and phones and fleeing the scene.

The victim declined medical attention, police said.

No suspects are in custody in either attack, and detectives are continuing to investigate the incidents.