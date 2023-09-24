Robbery reported on DePaul University campus following string of similar crimes

Police launched an investigation after two people were robbed Saturday evening on the campus of DePaul University following similar incidents in recent weeks, authorities said.

In a Public Safety Alert, DePaul University officials said a strong robbery was reported at around 10:07 p.m. in the quad area near Seminary and Belden. Two men wearing black hoodies and gray pants approached several people sitting on a hill and demanded the cell phones of two people, the alerted stated.

The suspects then fled southbound on Seminary.

Four separate students were believed to have been targeted by robbers on Sept. 9 and 17. In at least two of the robberies, the victims' were punched in the face, police stated. Anyone with information in any of the incidents was asked to call DePaul Public Safety at 773-325-7777 or Chicago police at 312-746-6000.