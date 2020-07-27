Robbery and Attempted Sexual Assault Reported at Lyons Woods Forest Preserve

Police in suburban Lake County are asking for the public's help to find the suspect in an armed robbery and attempted sexual assault at Lyons Woods Forest Preserve earlier this month.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on July 19, a woman reported that a dark-skinned male pushed her off her bicycle and attempted to sexual assault her. The female broke free and the suspect fled the area on the victim's bike, a black Cannondale Quick 5, according to a news release.

Evidence was collected in the case and police are continuing to search for the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Lake County Forest Preserve Ranger Police at 847-968-3404.