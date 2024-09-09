Robbers targeting victims at Englewood McDonald's, Chicago police say

Chicago police were investigating a string of robberies at a McDonald's in the Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side, authorities said.

Three incidents were reported at the following dates and times at the McDonald's, 6336 S. Ashland Ave.

8:10 a.m. - Sept. 2

8:18 p.m. - Sept. 1

9 p.m. - Aug. 10

In each incident, two or more suspects approached the victims in the parking lot of the McDonald's or inside the restaurant. The offenders, who were usually wearing ski masks and possessed guns, demanded money, cell phones and food before fleeing on foot, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.