Chicago Police

Robbers Target Teens at NW Side Basketball Courts

In each case, two men approached a group of teenagers playing basketball, implied that they had a weapon and demanded the victims’ phones and other valuables

By Sun-Times Media

Randy Faris via Getty Images

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police are warning residents about a pair of robberies Wednesday at basketball courts in Albany Park and Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

In each case, two men approached a group of teenagers playing basketball, implied that they had a weapon and demanded the victims’ phones and other valuables, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one case, they slapped the victims and patted them down.

The first robbery happened about 4 p.m. at Jensen Park, 4650 N. Lawndale Ave., police said. The other happened at 6:48 p.m. at the basketball court at Norwood Park School, 5900 N. Nina Ave.

Local

Chicago Weather 60 mins ago

Chicago's Forecast: Still Very Warm – Storms Develop

The Loop 3 hours ago

Suspect Fleeing Loop Crash Steals Van With Woman Inside: Police

The suspects were described as men between 18 and 20 years old weighing about 150 to 160 pounds, police said One stood between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and a white mask.

The other was between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and wore a black basketball cap, a black and red hoodie and had facial tattoos, police said

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceNorthwest Sidealbany parkrobberiesNorwood Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us