Robbers Target Taxi, Ride-Share Drivers in Austin

Police are warning residents about two men who robbed taxi, ride-hailing service and delivery drivers last week in Austin on the West Side.

The hold-ups all occurred in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

In two cases, the suspects were driven to that location before exiting the vehicle and robbing the driver at gunpoint, police said. In another, they ordered food and robbed the delivery driver upon arrival.

The first robbery occurred at 9:56 p.m. Feb. 11, followed by another at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 12 and a third at 3 a.m. Feb. 13, police said.

Both suspects are described as men between 20 and 25 years old weighing 190 to 200 pounds, according to police. One stood 5-foot-6 to 6 feet tall, while the other was between 6 feet and 6-foot-3.

One of them wore a ski mask or surgical mask in two of the hold-ups, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.