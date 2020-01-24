Robbers Shoot Rogers Park Man During North Side Spree

A man was shot during an armed robbery Thursday in Rogers Park by a group wanted for a series of other hold-ups since last week, according to police.

The 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk about 8:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of North Bosworth Avenue when two males robbed him at gunpoint before one of them opened fire, Chicago police said. He was hit in the chest and taken in serious condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

The same group committed another armed robbery about five minutes later in the 1300 block of West Thorndale Avenue, also in Rogers Park, according to a community alert from police. They struck again at 8:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Buena Avenue in Buena Park.

They are also wanted in connection with other armed robberies in Edgewater and Pilsen on the following dates:

At 12:05 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 1100 block of West Cullerton Avenue;

At 11:23 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 6100 block of North Glenwood Avenue;

At 6:30 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 1800 block of South Morgan Street; and

At 2:14 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 900 block of West 18th Place.

In each case, the suspects reportedly approached pedestrians, took their belongings at gunpoint and fled in a car, police said.

They were described as two or three males between 16 and 30 years old, police said. They were seen driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan with black rims.