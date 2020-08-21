Chicago Police Department

Robbers Pose as Police Officers on NW Side

In each case, a man pulled up in a black vehicle, pointed a flashlight at the victim and demanded the person’s ID or wallet

By Sun-Times Media

Police are warning residents about a series of robberies since last week by suspects posing as police officers in Albany Park, Belmont Central and Avondale on the Northwest Side.

In each case, a man pulled up in a black vehicle, pointed a flashlight at the victim and demanded the person’s ID or wallet, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The victims complied, believing the robber was a police officer, police said. The suspect then took money from the wallets and fled.

The hold-ups occurred:

  • About 12:20 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 3000 and 2900 blocks of North Allen Avenue;
  • About 1 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 2500 block of North Mango Avenue; and
  • About 10:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 4800 block of North Troy Street.

The suspect in one case was described as a man between 25 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 to 160 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

