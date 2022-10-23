Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff

An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said.

At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that after a party at the residence, a 23-year-old man and 20-year-old man exited the home and both were approached by a man with a pistol, officials said. The man robbed both victims and then struck each in the head with the gun, according to police.

Both victims were seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. As of Sunday evening, it remains unclear if shots were fired during the robbery.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation into the robbery.