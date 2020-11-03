Roaring '20s-Themed Portillo's Opens on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago restaurant, Portillo's, opened its newest location this week on the city's Northwest Side, temporarily providing delivery and drive-through service only.

The iconic restaurant, known for hot dogs, beef, burgers and salad, opened at the intersection of Addison and Kimball in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood on Monday.

After an opening delay, Portillo's said the spot will still have the initially planned "Chicago in the Roaring '20s" theme with Prohibition-inspired stills, World’s Fair photos and a 1920s antique truck suspended from the ceiling.

The interior takes Chicagoans through the city's history from the 1920s to the Great Depression and the New Deal, Portillo's said in a release.

The 9,000-square-foot space will include seating for more than 280 people, as well as a seasonal outdoor patio and double drive-thru, according to a Portillo's statement.

“Since 1963, Portillo’s has called Chicagoland home,” said Michael Osanloo, CEO of Portillo’s. “Not only do we believe in delicious and high quality food, but an atmosphere that is second to none, and we look forward to expanding the one-of-a-kind Portillo’s experience to Chicago’s Northwest side.”

The local restaurant chain announced its partnership with a local pin company, Reppin', to created "limited edition pins designed for this location," which were given to the first 100 guests in the drive-through on Monday.

Portillo's fans can receive a custom-designed t-shirt for the new location while in the drive through as long as supplies last.

Portillo's first announced the Avondale location in late 2018.