Roads closed as firefighters respond to traffic collision in rural Will County

Firefighters are responding to a traffic collision in rural Will County Thursday afternoon, with officials warning residents to avoid the area.
The Manhattan Fire Protection District said first responders were at the scene of a traffic collision near the intersection of West Manhattan Road and South Ridge Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.
According to Total Traffic Chicago, the nearby intersection is closed as police and fire respond to the crash.
There is currently no further information available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.