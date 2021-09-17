Roads Closed Ahead of Mexican Independence Day Celebrations; Residents Required to Show ID to Pass

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced several roads would be closed ahead of weekend Mexican Independence Day celebrations and residents will be required to show identification to pass.

Due to anticipated increased traffic activity, officials said residents can expect the following rolling closures Friday night through Sunday:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Roosevelt Road

Michigan Avenue

Ida B. Wells Drive

Columbus Drive

Residents who live or work in the impacted areas will also be required to show a valid driver's license or work identification to Chicago officials in order to enter the area or pass through it.

Beyond these celebrations, which caused gridlock traffic in the Loop and spilled onto Lake Shore Drive earlier this week, traffic impacts are expected from a variety of other events set to take place this weekend, including Riot Fest, Guns N' Roses and Dead & Company concerts at Wrigley Field, and the Chicago Bears season opener.

Here are some upcoming events that could impact traffic citywide:

Thursday through Sunday: Riot Fest at Douglass Park during the day into the evening

Friday: Art on the Mart Fall Opener on the Chicago Riverwalk at 7:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Dead & Company concert at Wrigley Field at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: PAWS Chicago 5K race at Montrose Harbor at Grove 16 from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Saturday: ALS Walk for Life event at Soldier Field at 11 a.m. with pre-walk festivities beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: Chicago In Tune Blues music performances at Millennium Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Art Fest on Michigan Avenue at 435 N. Michigan Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Chicago Bears season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at noon, parking lots open at 8 a.m.

The OEMC urged residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity or situations to 911. Officials said they will also be monitoring events over the next several days.

Possible street closures could be in effect for larger events throughout the weekend at the discretion of the OEMC, officials noted.