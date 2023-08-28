Road work to close Kennedy Ramp onto Ida B. Wells Drive this week

Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation say that the ramp from the inbound Kennedy Expressway onto inbound Ida B. Wells Drive will likely be closed for the rest of the week for repairs.

According to a press release, those repairs will involve repaving the bridge that carries Ida B. Wells Drive over the South Branch of the Chicago River.

The project will begin, weather permitting, at 10 p.m. on Monday, and will likely remain closed until Saturday morning.

Officials say the two right lanes of inbound Ida B. Wells between Peoria Street and Wacker Drive will be closed to motorists.

Motorists are urged to use the Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road ramp.

The impacted ramp carries traffic from the inbound Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90) onto Ida B. Wells Drive, which begins at the terminus of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway near Canal Street and Harrison Street.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time when moving through the impacted area, and to pay attention to signs and construction workers.